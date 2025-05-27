For too many years, we got used to hearing big promises from Westminster – and seeing very little in return under the last Tory government.

But the Labour government you voted for is delivering real results and making the changes our communities need.

We’ve just secured something worth shouting about: three major trade deals -with the EU, the US, and India -that could mean more jobs, lower bills, and better prospects across the UK, including right here in Fife.

Let’s start with the EU. After years of border disruption and rising food prices, this new agreement cuts red tape on goods like meat and dairy. That means cheaper food in our supermarkets and more support for local farmers and producers. It will also reduce electricity costs, bringing down household bills, and open up billions in new defence contracts. Even better, it could restore opportunities for young people to work and travel in Europe -opportunities many feared were lost after Brexit.

This isn’t just government spin. The deal has won support from major supermarkets, the Federation of Small Businesses, the British Chamber of Commerce, and Babcock International—which employs many people in our area.

Next, the United States. This deal protects Scottish and British industries, jobs, and livelihoods. Tariffs on UK-made cars sold to the US are dropping from nearly 30% to just 10%. New agreements on beef and ethanol will boost trade both ways. It’s not just good for big business—it’s about real jobs staying right here in our communities.

And then there’s India which is an opportunity on a massive scale. This deal opens access to a market of over a billion people. Tariffs are being slashed on key exports like whisky, gin, medical devices, and cars. It also helps reduce costs on quality Indian imports and even cuts down spam calls – yes, really. The expected boost to our economy? Nearly £5 billion a year.

These aren’t just statistics. They represent stability, security, and a more hopeful future for people who’ve endured years of uncertainty. And most importantly, they mean more money in the pockets of hard-working Fifers.

After years of broken promises, this is real progress. This is what a government working for you looks like.