“I’ve got an idea.” If you know me, you’ve probably heard me say this more than once, usually with a cup of coffee in hand and a notebook that’s half-scribbled with plans, projects, and possibilities. It always starts like that: a spark.

And Kirkcaldy, our Langtoun, is full of sparks right now. The door is being flung wide open for ideas. Let’s talk creative space and possibility space.

Recently, I had the privilege of hosting The Salon at the Adam Smith Theatre - a four-week introduction into storytelling listening to the imagination of a group of writers as they shared stories, poems, artwork and a script some for the first time. It was magic. It’s what happens when we create space.

I’m not saying anything new. We have a history in the town of taking the initiative -the Kirk Old Kirk, Love Kirkcaldy, Linton Lane Centre, Fife Writes all started with an idea, a spark that lit in the community and worked hard to make it happen.

Then there are the spaces we create ourselves.

Vicky McLean runs the new café Brew Brewing on St Clair Street - their coffee is good, trust me - but their openness is even better. They’re recently hosted Luna J and a psychic night. Why can’t cafés be creative hubs? The spaces are there; we just need to support them.

So, what are we waiting for? Well, it seems the great and the good need to have at least 18 months of consultancy first.

When I heard of the appointment of not one, but two, consultancy firms based in Glasgow and London with an office in Edinburgh … seriously you couldn’t get anyone Fife-based?

Yes, the Stove Network and Cafe in Dumfries and Galloway is a great example of community spirit, but did it need a ‘delegation’ trip when the answers are right on our doorstep?

How many times do we need to be consulted about what we need? Look up comments about the town centre and spaces under Fife Free Press Facebook posts, on Love Kirkcaldy and save yourself some cash. We’ve been sharing our ideas for years; use the shops and make them spaces with a purpose, tart up our seafront and speak to the groups in the town who are already developing the space.

Why can’t we have a committee of local people? I could name ten people off the top of my head who would want to be part of it and share what’s already being done and done well. Look at the Kirkcaldy Galleries 100 celebrations which led to a visit from the King and Queen, it started with a conversation between Bill Mason and others.

What we need is for you pony up with the cash and get on with it.

While you’re at it, can you also tell us how you can apply for it too? Enquiring minds want to know.

For my part I’m weary of waiting for change, when local folk are already doing what’s needed on a shoestring in an in-kind space without any funding. Fix that first.

The Langtoun has always been creative. From its thinkers to its makers, it’s in our bones. If we see something that needs done, we go and do it. And now more than ever, we need the cash, not a consultancy to get on with it. We just need to believe we are worthy of it.

To the great and good, I say once again, we’ve waited long enough. Let’s get moving.