When councillors change parties, they have to stand down and face the voters

Reform now has two seats on Fife Council. They didn’t win either of them in an election because they didn’t take part in them.

They are the beneficiaries of councillors changing parties, and while the impact on the balance of power at Fife House is absolutely zero, what if those two votes were the fine line between running the council, and occupying the opposition benches?

That’s why councillors who switch parties should stand down and put themselves up for re-election wearing their new rosette, and speaking up for, and defending, the policies of their new party.

Robin Lawson’s switch from the Tories to Reform was certainly less of leap than that of Julie MacDougall whose journey from Labour to independent was one thing, but carrying on to join the ranks of Reform took her from the left to the right in a few simple moves. That is a remarkable step change.

Julie MacDougall has moved from Labour to Reform via a spell as an independent (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Announcing her new political home, Cllr MacDougall said her values “are truly most aligned to this party than any other.”

Standing shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Nigel Farage, Richard Tice and prominent ex-Tories such as Anne Widdicombe is a quantum leap from the ranks of Labour where all bridges have pretty much been reduced to ash, so she has to let the public decide whether those are values they also share and endorse, and want to see in their elected member at Fife House.

“I didn’t vote to have a Reform councillor” is a statement I have heard more than once from folk in Burntisland since news of her new party emerged. It is one that requires a clear answer, and that can only come via a by-election.

At Reform’s conference last week, Lucy Connolly was introduced on stage as a "living symbol of two-tier Britain" and "Britain's favourite political prisoner.”

She was convicted for stirring up racial hatred against asylum seekers in the aftermath of the Southport murders last year. Platforming her as any kind of hero is grotesquely offensive.

The same conference also hosted Aseem Malholtra, an adviser to US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, who claimed an eminent oncologist reckoned it was highly likely that Covid vaccines were a significant factor in the cancers in the royal family.

This is horrifyingly ignorant, dangerous stuff, and Reform’s get out card of not endorsing it but believing in free speech is highly disingenuous.

How do these moments sit with Cllr MacDougall? These are the sort of difficult questions that would almost certainly come up at any election hustings - and so they should. They say as much about Reform’s values as anything - cynical, headline grabbing moments which sound yet another dog whistle and play deep into a debate on social media where misinformation is causing real problems.

A politician elected on the basis of one party’s mandate cannot continue if they then adopt the colours of another - certainly not one that is so radically different.

Cllr MacDougall needs a public endorsement from voters to continue to serve at Fife House, and that can only come via a by-election.

Politics is a tough business. Political careers can follow many different paths, but without that mandate, it is hard to justify a seat at the table even if it is one surrounded by empty chairs, well away from the established parties. Roll the dice.