Only problem - the pubs in Kirkcaldy were virtually empty.

Out with a friend for a catch up, it was surreal seeing bars with virtually no customers.

You could count on one hand the number of folk in most places, while the outdoor areas in some were all but redundant.

No bookings required as tables in beer gardens sit empty

The town centre felt as quiet as it did at the height of lockdown.

That begs one question - where has everyone gone?

Walking along the High Street, there was little noise - no taxis dropping folk off, and very few outside meeting mates, while a glance inside showed little more than empty seats and bar stools.

If you’d taken every single customer and put them into one venue there would still have been room to adhere to social distancing rules.

Pubs without people cannot survive

The barman at one pub called last orders at 8:45pm on a night which used to be huge for the student market, and often spill over into the wee sma’ hours of Friday across the bars of the west end.

We were the only folk in one beer garden, and, along the road, that number rose to barely half a dozen tables.

Not a single taxi pulled up during that time, the interiors of the bars were simply redundant.

There’s no doubt that weekends are busier, but the noise and buzz from outdoor areas masks the fact that the numbers are still nowhere near what they used to do before March 2020.

The midweek trade - essential to every pub - seems to have withered.

If you can’t get folk out on a smashing Thursday evening in the middle of the holiday period, then what happens when the temperature drops and drinking outdoors requires several layers of clothing?

We spent lockdown counting down the days to when we’d be able to get out and have a beer with friends.

But by the time the doors finally re-opened, something had changed.

Staying home became the norm.

Thursday was a snapshot of the real challenge still facing the hospitality trade.

Pubs without people simply have no future.