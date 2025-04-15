Melanie Ward MP (right) with Angela Campbell, chair of Kirkcaldy Foodbank (Pic: Submitted)

These past few weeks have been a powerful reminder of just how strong and active our community is in and around Kirkcaldy.

First off, huge congratulations to every single project that was successful in this year’s You Decide public vote.

From improvements to playparks and green spaces, to funding from Fife Council for groups supporting mental health and wellbeing, the range of ideas backed by local people shows the incredible breadth of innovation and care across our area.

Over 5,000 people took part in the vote; a brilliant turnout that highlights how engaged and invested we are in making Kirkcaldy, Burntisland, Kinghorn, Dysart and our whole area better for everyone. I found it hard to choose between so many brilliant projects when I voted, and I’m sure everyone felt the same.

It’s also been an exciting week for grassroots football in our town. I was delighted to welcome Scottish Football Association President Mike Mulraney to Denfield Park, where he met with the fantastic volunteers behind the Kirkcaldy Community Football Partnership.

The park is home to more than 20 teams, from youth squads to over-35s walking football, and we are working tirelessly to secure funding for a new 3G all-weather pitch. I wanted to get the SFA President’s backing for the funding bid, and have also raised this issue in Parliament and invited the Sports and Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy MP, to visit too. This new pitch would be transformative, so fingers crossed!

Lastly, I had the honour of speaking at Kirkcaldy Foodbank’s AGM.

The dedication of their volunteers is inspiring. Their work – providing more than 15,000 food parcels last year alone – is all too vital for many local families. I saw this on display myself when I visited their fantastic new premises at Park Road. It was also great to host leaders from the Foodbank, Kirkcaldy YMCA and to share testimony from The Cottage Family Centre in Parliament recently, where I arranged a meeting with the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Liz Kendall. They were able to share the stories of our community with her and make sure their voices were heard at the highest level.

Whether it’s voting for community projects, supporting youth sport, or volunteering at the foodbank, our community continues to show what can be achieved when we come together. Community spirit and solidarity isn’t just alive here – it’s thriving. That is something we can all be proud of.