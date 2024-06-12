Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A theatre show cancelled at the Kings because of poor ticket sales, empty seats for the Festival Of Ideas events at St Bryce Kirk - just two examples which beg one simple question. Why is this town not supporting its venues and shows?

Dougray Scott’s ‘In Conversation’ and Kieran Hodgson’s outstanding one man show Big In Scotland were both excellent shows and enjoyed more than decent audiences, but more could have been accommodated. Thief - a hard hitting and award winning drama - didn’t make it to the stage at the Kings this month because of low advance ticket sales. in contrast to The Collie’s Shed which sold out.

Every venue has had to pull the plug on a gig or show at some stage, but with operating margins tighter than ever, they are battling a worrying malaise seeping across the town, and far beyond, when it comes to turning out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bannermans in Edinburgh - a brilliant, long-standing champion of live music - recently saw the plugged pulled on two gigs, prompting an appeal: “Instead of saying support live music, maybe act on it.” I’m sure I heard a “hallelujah brother” from every venue owner and promoter up and down the east coast., but for music read theatre, comedy, cabaret ; every facet of the creative arts scene is under worrying pressure. Figuring out which shows will land has become a complete guessing game.

Venues, and bands, need audiences - without them our live entertainment will wither (Pic: DanikPrihodko/Pixabay)

Let’s park for one moment the abysmal level of funding the sector gets - a sector that employs tens of thousands of people and is a key driver of custom to the hospitality sector that surrounds every venue - and take a look in the mirror.

What does this town want? I get that a cost of living crisis is a factor, but, at the same time, we’ll break the bank to get a ticket to a major stadium gig, and for shows locally we’re talking in terms of £15. You’ll spend more driving through McDonald’s for some rubbish fast food that’s gone in a few mouthfuls, so it’s a choice how we spend our money, and where.

The excuse “but I didn’t know about it” tells you how lazily reliant we have become on scrolling half-interested through Facebook for information - and also how utterly ineffective that platform can be. We may all be on it, but many are no longer actively engaged,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post-lockdown everything ahs changed – and not for the better, We’d rather sit on our sofa and binge watch Netflix than go out and support our live venues - just as we’d rather stream music than buy the album, leaving the artist with just pennies in revenue. This, all of this, is unsustainable. We need to break the cycle of socialising in isolation where the second screen is the telly. The first one? The phone that never leaves your hand which is why we end with half-binged series, plural. We have the attention spans of goldfish these days.

We need to get out. We need to socialise face to face, and we need to be in that crowd for a live show, whether that’s 100 folk at the Kings, 500 at the Adam Smith, or 73,000 at Murrayfield to see Taylor Swift. Those moments and shared experiences will live with us forever. I can’t even recall what I watched on Netflix last month.