Why multi million £ funding means we have one chance to make Kirkcaldy the jewel in Fife’s crown

We don’t put folk on pedestals in Kirkcaldy. If they say something is ‘fine’ then accept it as the ultimate compliment and move on.

But neither do we shout about what’s great about this town we chose to call home, and so the whingers and moaners get free reign to drag everything down.

That has to end - and end now.

Kirkcaldy has been handed a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform its town centre with funding on a scale it has never had before, and probably could never have envisaged. The millions and millions of £s we have seen go elsewhere? Now it’s our turn.

A new direction is coming for our town centre (Pic: Scott Louden)

Priority access to the UK Government’s £240m Growth Mission Fund changes everything. Now we have to produce a plan that is ambitious, exciting and, above all, bold.

Bold enough to change perceptions. Bold enough to drown out the negative voices that swamp every Facebook discussion. Bold enough to see the opportunities amid the tiredness that has crept like fog the length of our High Street. Bold enough to get people excited about coming to Kirkcaldy to live, work and invest.

We have to paint a picture that is compelling to potential investors and developers who have tended to look elsewhere in Fife - getting them on board is pivotal to this funding delivering its full potential - as well as people who might live in a remodelled town centre, as they do in every other town.

We have to be more ambitious than ever. Ditch the tedious, parochial politics and get on board with a plan that creates a town which brims with confidence and vitality.

I remember sitting in a meeting years ago which was addressed by one of the key figures behind Dundee waterfront’s remarkable transformation., He spoke the language of everyday folk, and nailed it when he said “it’s amazing how much you can achieve when you don’t care who gets the credit.” We need that dynamic leadership for this journey ahead; someone who can capture the enthusiasm, ideas and energies of so many who are all playing their part already, and can make them come alive in that crucial final report.

We need our council to be bold and dynamic. It too has people deeply immersed in this town and doing ‘way more than they ever get credit for - they need to have the shackles taken off and given free reign to push the boat in terms of creative thinking. Forget the ‘shovel ready’ projects that have been picked up from some dusty committee report and slotted in when a few quid has come Kirkcaldy’s way - as has been the case in the past - it is time to shake the tree.

Nothing should be off the table. Every voice must be heard, and everything that happens going forward has to be done with a sense of urgency.

The decisions we make now shape everything for the generations who will follow - plural. Get it wrong and they are stuck with our mess, just as we have been lumbered with hideous multi-storey blocks, a town centre that started to lose its way 20 years ago.

But, get it right, and the Kirkcaldy of the next decade could be the jewel in Fife’s crown once again.

To pinch a line from Tony Walsh’s stirring celebration of his home city of Manchester after the horrific 2017 bombing, this is the place in our hearts, in our homes, because this is the place that’s a part of our bones.