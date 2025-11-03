There’s nothing to beat the buzz of an election count at night.

Sadly, the days of declarations through the wee sma’ hours are coming to an end. Next year’s Scottish parliamentary election count won’t begin until the morning after polls close. The Electoral Management Board for Scotland issued directions last week to Returning Officers to make the switch.

There have been rumblings for a few years about the impact on staff working all day and then through the night - aw, bless - and I cannot recall ever seeing a single counter nodding off at their table. The sheer adrenalin of being part of a unique night can keep you motoring for hours. That and endless cups of coffee and a mountain of Haribo sweets. Or maybe that’s just us up in the media gallery.

Ironically the news came as we geared up this week for another election count night shift in Fife.

Granted the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages’ vote is unlikely to have BBC Newsnight’s politics team on stand-by, but the result will be closely analysed.

I’m a fan of overnight counts. There is something special about gathering in the darkness after the polls have closed, and watching this fascinating process get underway.

The formalities have certainly changed. In the 1980s, journalists seeking accreditation had to stand in front of the council’s chief executive and formally swear an oath that they would not divulge any information before the result was declared. Given there was no internet back then and no 24/7 online bookies, it’s kinda hard to see how we could tell anyone - even stepping outside the building meant you were refused re-entry by the big polisman on the door. Today folk wander in and out as if they were at a gig.

Back then we got to roam around the count floor. These days the media are confined to a balcony, and have to sneak into the candidates tea-room where it’s always advisable to get to the sandwiches before the crusts start to curl.

The floor is where the drama happens. You can work out the winners simply by studying the body language when the Returning Officer gathers the candidates for a heads-up on the result before leading them to the podium. I’ve always thought they should find out their fate at the same time as the rest of the room - and it should be mandatory that everyone standing actually shows up. It’s staggering that some don’t even bother.

I’ve watched council administrations change overnight, potential leaders jettisoned after losing their seats, and shock wins sending a buzz round the room.

David Torrance’s election victory to give the SNP the majority at Holyrood the system was designed not to create was astonishing, and the Brexit vote was a watershed moment, but nothing will beat the Scottish independence vote for sheer drama.

This was a moment in history. You could feel the excitement across the room, but then, as the night wore on, you started to look at the body language of the Yes campaign and thought ‘hang on, something’s not right …’ A night when, for some, the dream died.

The Buckhaven by-election may be at the opposite end of the scale from that night, or when Gordon Brown saw his time as Prime Minister end - I ended that evening in a fast car to the Beveridge Park Hotel where we had a beer and watched the results roll in - but it is just as important. Someone’s political career will begin in the hours of darkness.