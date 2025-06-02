Let’s hear it for the bands … and the actors, the comedians, the theatre companies, the solo artists, and all the tech teams and promoters who are integral to our live entertainment scene.

Selling tickets to shows is harder in 2025 than it ever has been, which is why we are bringing back our what’s on guide in print and online.

We - individually and collectively - need to support the venues on our doorstep, and the musicians and stage performers who see them as their second home; places to promote and nurture local talent, and also entice bigger names across the Forth.

Lockdown damaged so much of the entertainment scene. Venues closed, folk who poured hours into setting up gigs and shows stepped back, and audiences re-emerged with a very different perspective on how they spent their money and when they went out. In many cases, they simply stopped the latter.

Nothing beats being in a crowd for a live gig - so make sure yours are listed in the Press (Pic: Pexels)

Cost is a factor, but the prices charged for shows across Fife are significantly lower than major gigs anywhere else in Scotland - so it isn’t the only excuse.

The Fife Free Press’ gig guide was an integral part of the town’s live music scene for many years, and formed part of a magazine section written entirely in, and about, shows coming to the Kingdom. Unfortunately, resource levels mean much of that is simple not feasible, and lockdown wiped out our weekly listings for over two years. So, why bring it back now? Well, a recent column on finding audiences for shows sparked a huge response. It was penned after watching a fabulous play at the Adam Smith Theatre in the company of barely 50 folk. That’s a sparse attendance in an auditorium which holds 475.

The feedback online threw up some key points with many highlighting the venue’s poor marketing of shows and an OnFife website that needs a complete re-think.

Some suggested good old fashioned posters - there’s still a place for them in cafes and notice-boards even in this digital world, particularly as more and more of us just skim through Facebook posts, taking in very little of the information - and simple steps such as handing out leaflets to folk leaving one show to get them back for another.

What's on listings are back in the Fife Free Press - a free service for all bands, performers, venues and promoter to support our live entertainment scene (Pic: Fife Free Press)

And the Press’ gig guide was another piece of the jigsaw which many wanted to see back. So, we’ve started it this week, expanding it to include theatre and cinema, and, with your support, will do so each week.

Listings are free - this is our way of helping to promote the brilliant gigs and shows happening right now on our doorstep. All you have to do - whether you’re in a band or promoting one - is tell us.

Social media platforms may have big audiences, but often deliver nothing more tangible than a like or simply face emoji which are lovely, but right now we need to get people off their sofas and into venues. We need to encourage them to rediscover the joy of being in a crowd when the lights go down, and then hoping they’ll tell their friends what a fab night they had at the Adam Smith, Old Kirk, Kings or Windsor Hotel.

Live shows need audiences. Venues need audiences. It’s as simple as that.

Nothing you will watch online - a detached, two dimensional experience - will ever match the thrill of being at a gig or show, of being in the moment and being in the crowd. Make our what’s on guide your weekly go-to … and then go!

> Send your info to [email protected] no later than Friday for inclusion in the following edition. Listings will also appear online at fifetoday.co.uk and our Facebook page.