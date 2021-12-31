Comment: A New Year toast to better days

Hopes of a return to normality are tempered by current COVID restrictions, and a concern that they may extend longer than the initial three weeks from Boxing Day.

Getting out of lockdown continues to be much, much tougher than going into it.

March will mark two years into a pandemic which has re-shaped lives and communities, and pushed businesses and services to the very edge.

Happy new year

The impact has been so profound, it is hard to remember what normality once looked like.

It truly has been the worst of times.

Our hearts go out to all who lost loved ones, who face an extended recovery from long COVID, who have been separated from families, and who have worked harder than ever to hold families together.

Our hope is that in 2022, those pressures finally ease and then fade deep into the background.

A new year always brings new hope - fresh starts, new beginnings.

The traditional ‘out with the old, in with the new’ approach to Ne’er holds true to this day, but it will take all our resilience, individually and collectively, to make it happen.

And amid the gloom of COVID, there is much to look forward to, from major events to significant developments driving Kirkcaldy district forward.

The incredible spirit which can be found across our communities will drive us forward once more in the new year, no matter what it throws at us.

As we say farewell - good riddance? - to 2021, let us raise a glass to better days.

