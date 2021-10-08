Comment: Clearing eyesores and filling gap sites are positive steps for Kirkcaldy
One by one Kirkcaldy’s eyesores and gap sites are either going - finally getting the attention they merit.
Plans for new restaurants and a hotel could transform the waterfront land once occupied by Stagecoach’s depot, and now the spotlight is shining on Nairn Street and Victoria Road, and for the right reasons.
The former industrial land - all eight-plus acres of it - has been barren for too long, but, the news it is now being marketed is to be welcomed.
And that pitch comes with a “must have plans to develop” caveat will hopefully prevent the land being bought up and then ignored for years to come.
The site has, like all the others dotted around this town, so much potential.
Seven years have lapsed since a Charrette was staged to harness ideas and create a vision of what it could become.
We need to put a bit more of the pedal to the floor to bring those proposals to life, and bring a prime site back into use for the benefit of the adjacent community, and the town as a whole.
The news that the final days of the waste transfer station on the corner of Junction Road can start to be counted is another huge step forward.
It’s been an eyesore for years - far too long.
Once cleared, the site will become open to many great new possibilities, and that entire corridor will, ultimately, take on a more vibrant, welcoming look.
It’s good to see, and record, so many positive steps for Kirkcaldy post lockdown.