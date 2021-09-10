Comment: COVID passports - economic deterrent or key to return to normality?

As cases rise once more - just as we open up society and return to a sense of normality - the Scottish Government may now want proof of vaccine before entry to nightclubs or large events.

The move has been branded an “economic deterrent” by Fife Chamber which has seen, first hand, the impact of the pandemic on the region’s hospitality trade.

It questions whether the move would have any effect in controlling the virus, and wants to see the data behind the idea - a reasonable request which should be accommodated.

Transparency is always better than spin.

It is clear the Scottish Government has some way to go before convincing everyone this is a good move.

It also highlights just how difficult the recovery from the pandemic will be.

Even defining a nightclub is fraught with difficulties, and the industry has already highlighted the inconsistencies which lie ahead.

Keeping people safe has to be priority, but, at the same time, we have to be able to go about our daily lives.

Many would happily carry a passport as proof of vaccine if it meant they got to see their favourite team or gained entry to a concert - but equally, people see it as a step too far.

We’ve adapted to wearing facemasks, managed social distancing, and followed all the guidance.

The challenge facing our political leaders is convincing everyone - people and businesses - that more measures may yet be needed to take us closer to what was once normality.

