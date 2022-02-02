Comment: David Goodwillie - a toxic shadow across Stark’s Park

This week has been one of the most turbulent in Raith Rovers’ history - one entirely of their own making.

So, one question for the board and management which stood by their “footballing decision.”Is he worth it?

Is he worth trashing your reputation as a welcoming family club?

David Goodwillie's arrival at Stark's Park has sparked a tsunami of anger (Inset pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Is he worth decimating the backbone of your amazing community foundation which has opened up the club, and the sport, to so many people?

Is he worth crushing their dreams of the women’s teams, their sheer enjoyment of playing the game, and their pride in being part of the Rovers’ family?Is he worth losing volunteers who have served your club with incredible commitment?

Is he worth losing two directors?Is he worth the public backlash and social media deluge?

Is he worth losing your most high profile supporter, sponsor, former director in Val McDermid?Is he worth the condemnation and criticism which came from the First Minister to politicians to household names and from many, many fans?

It is impossible to answer any of them in the affirmative.

The damage sustained so far has been distressing to watch - but the club seems incapable of grasping the sense of anger and shame its ‘footballing decision has created.

More than 4000 people have now signed this newspaper’s petition calling on Goodwillie’s signing to be revoked.

The club must listen to those voices - and act.

