Comment: Fife standing on precipice of a harrowing winter

Panic buying amid fuel shortages, empty shelves in shops, rising energy bills, scrapping the Universal Credit top-up, and, next week, an end to the furlough scheme, will have a painful impact on the lives of many families.

Every single one of them will hit home - and hit home hard.

The financial choices really are stark - heat or eat.

Fife faces a perfect storm this winter and it could affect the most vulnerable families

The alarm bells being rung frantically by local frontline charities need to be heard before people fall through the growing gaps.

The decision to end the £20 Universal Credit top up alone will hit tens of thousands of families across Fife.

For those who made the decision, £20 may well be a tiny sum.

For families who relied on it to keep their heads above water, it is akin to severing a limb.

The resilience they needed to get through lockdown has all but evaporated - and their vulnerability is very, very real.

As a community we must do all we can to support those in most need.

Businesses, families and individuals can all play their part. Even the smallest gestures of support can make a huge difference to people who stay in your town, and whose kids go to your schools.

The frontline organisations which support them also need our help - they cannot do this alone.

We stand on the precipice of a harrowing winter.