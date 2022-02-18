Comment: Important first steps by Raith Rovers on road back after David Goodwillie chaos

The extent of the self-inflicted reputational damage is still being calculated, but the detailed statement this week started a conversation with fans, volunteers and key backers which might well be difficult at times, and may well drag people out of their comfort zones.

But it is one which is integral to the club regaining its heart and soul.

The tone of the statement was also different, recognising the damage caused and pointing towards a new ethos which has to be embedded from the boardroom down.

David Goodwillie in the stand at Stark's Park (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

And words must be followed by clear actions.

Part of the journey is simply listening and learning from the single worst week in the club’s history.

That fact some key people behind the scenes have returned, confident that process is now underway, is very heartening.

They are the heartbeat of the club.

They give their time and expertise freely - without them, Stark’s Park just isn’t the same.

The people who made the call to hire Goodwillie remain in post.

They have the biggest task ahead - to demonstrate that they understand that ‘footballing decisions’ cannot be taken in isolation.

Points and promotion are clear targets, but cannot be at the expense of the club’s reputation if the community turns its back in clear disgust.

Out of this desperately dark period, a new road will emerge.

That journey has now started.

