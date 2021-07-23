Comment: Residential revival is key to future growth of Kirkcaldy town centre

This week's news of two major housing developments in our town centre underline that the pace of change is quickening.

They will, if approved, bring back into use two landmark buildings – the former Post Office on Hunter Street and the old Nairn building at the harbour.

This is welcome news.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Impression of the proposed development of the former Kitty's Nightclub in Kirkcaldy into 19 flats

There are too many closed and, in some cases, abandoned buildings across our town.

The fact developers are looking at them with fresh eyes underlines how the town is changing – and how people think about is also changing.

Last summer’s civic conversation, led by this newspaper, was designed to start a debate on how we brought Kirkcaldy town centre back out of lockdown.

Today, we see new businesses emerging, new owners for the Mercat, and significant developments all starting to be unveiled.

Individually, they help complete the picture of a town centre that has a vibrant mix of retail, residential and recreation.

Challenges still remain, but there is a clear sense of progress across many fronts, and a sense of confidence about the road ahead.

Kirkcaldy is starting to reap some benefits of the overheated property market in Edinburgh, people are relocating here, and , while our High Street may have shed most of its big retail names, it continues to diversity and support a host of excellent independent businesses and a thriving cafe culture.

And to sustain that we need people living, working, shopping and socialising here.