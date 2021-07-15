Comment: We all have role to play to ease pressure on A&E in Fife hospitals
More people are going to A&E, and more are waiting longer to be seen.
It doesn’t take much to realise that if we modify our own behaviour then the pressures on the department will ease, and the people who really need urgent medical attention will be treated promptly.
NHS Fife’s plea to the public to think before turning up or calling 999 really is a plea for common sense.
Far too many people go to A&E for treatment which could easily be dealt with via NHS24 or their own GP.
Hospitals continue to operate under restrictions, and they can only function fully if we all play our part.
It seems rather pointless standing on our doorsteps and applauding the NHS every Thursday throughout lockdown, and then becoming part of the reason, one of its key services is under pressure because of our own actions.
Accidents do happen, and people get hurt, but those who clog up the waiting area and hospital beds for the more spurious reasons need to get a grip.
We have all sat in A&E with relatives and seen the absolute nonsense staff have to deal with - it is shameful the way some people conduct themselves and use the service without so much as a thought to the real needs of anyone else.
Maybe there is a need for a major campaign to change that - a hard-hitting, direct appeal to drive real change.
After all, one day we all may really need A&E’s immediate response.