Comment: We all have role to play to ease pressure on A&E in Fife hospitals

It doesn’t take much to realise that if we modify our own behaviour then the pressures on the department will ease, and the people who really need urgent medical attention will be treated promptly.

NHS Fife’s plea to the public to think before turning up or calling 999 really is a plea for common sense.

Far too many people go to A&E for treatment which could easily be dealt with via NHS24 or their own GP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture by John Young / YoungMedia 2010

Hospitals continue to operate under restrictions, and they can only function fully if we all play our part.

It seems rather pointless standing on our doorsteps and applauding the NHS every Thursday throughout lockdown, and then becoming part of the reason, one of its key services is under pressure because of our own actions.

Accidents do happen, and people get hurt, but those who clog up the waiting area and hospital beds for the more spurious reasons need to get a grip.

We have all sat in A&E with relatives and seen the absolute nonsense staff have to deal with - it is shameful the way some people conduct themselves and use the service without so much as a thought to the real needs of anyone else.

Maybe there is a need for a major campaign to change that - a hard-hitting, direct appeal to drive real change.

After all, one day we all may really need A&E’s immediate response.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.