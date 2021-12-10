Comment: We need to show confidence in Kikcaldy town centre

Kirkcaldy town centre has endured a tough time through the pandemic, but it is clear that it has resilience.

The arrival of a new cafe and art shop is to be warmly welcomed.

The Olympia Arcade has long needed an injection of fresh faces, and this, we hope, will be the first of many.

High Street, Kirkcaldy

It's all too often overlooked – an arcade which could be a vibrant corner filled with creative arts businesses has had an air of neglect for far too long.

The transformation of the building above it to create stunning new residential apartments could well the catalyst for more change.

And our town centre does need to keep changing as we change the way wee shop, how we meet.

The growth of coffee shops across the town centre has been remarkable to watch.

They each have solid client bases, and there seems to be no ceiling on the number which can thrive.

And nor should there be.

The High Street of 2021 and beyond has to be a place where people meet and eat, as well as shop.

The mix in Kirkcaldy is changing – quietly but steadily – and we all need to start talking it up once again.

People investing in new businesses are sending a message of faith and belief in our High Street.