Councillor Kathleen Leslie: My evening on patrol with Kirkcaldy police

Councillor Kathleen Leslie joined the local community police officers on a busy Friday night. (Pic: contributed)

Following a spate of anti-social behaviour incidents, Councillor Kathleen Leslie spent a Friday evening with the Kirkcaldy police to better understand local policing issues. Here the Conservative councillor for Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy shares her experiences with the Press:

“Residents of Kinghorn have been rightly concerned following the assaults last month in the Pettycur area. I have since had meetings with the police and been assured that the area has been added to their patrol matrix. However, I wanted to get a better feel for how a typical evening shift works in regard to the calls they receive and responses. I was therefore delighted when they agreed to having me go out with them on a busy Friday evening.

“Last Friday was the Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn so the area was busy with runners and residents cheering them on. Thankfully all appeared to be well, but I have continued to ask residents to contact the police if they see anything untoward as this will ensure it is all logged.

“Later we followed up with the Fire Service in Dysart where there had been fire setting at the beach. The scale of deliberate fires being lit around Fife at the moment is deeply concerning. I know the council leader had a multi-agency meeting earlier this month and I have asked for an update to political group leaders in Fife as to what detail came of that.

“There is a lot of work going on within our schools to address relationships and behaviour, both between pupils but also towards our education staff who are under continual pressure. Prior to the Easter break I took part in an Education Summit and found some of what I heard very difficult and continue to extend my full support to our schools and staff.

“My evening with the local police involved a number of fascinating and varied calls across the Kirkcaldy area. It was very insightful to both follow them as they had calls on potential criminal activity but also community policing and their interaction with the public and in particular young people. It was a timely reminder the police are there day and night to both catch those breaking the law but also keeping the rest of us safe. No one shift will be the same and their work is relentless. I would like to extend my thanks to Community Sergeant Judson Howie and his team.”