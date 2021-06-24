Cpmment: Positive steps ahead for Kirkcaldy town centre

New managing agents at the helm of the Mercat Shopping Centre are bringing in a raft of new tenants … £1m is set to kick-sytart phase two of the weaterfront transformation … and there is more funding for the Kings Live Lounge which is set to re-emerge from lockdown as a key piece of the jigsaw.

Bringing Kirkcaldy out of lockdown remains a huge challenge, but there is no doubt that people’s perceptions about our town centre are changing.

Fife Free Press font page

Making the jump from berating what we used to have to embracing what is here now - and is coming - is a major step change.

The High Street has to adapt, and keep adapting, as people’s shopping habits change.

We want it to thrive, while also exercising our right to shop online and go to retail parks.

But without our support - and our spend - it cannot function.

It is heartening to see new businesses arriving, more cafes opening, and people using the town as a place to meet, eat and greet - activities that we cannot replicate online.

The more we reconnect with the town, the stronger it becomes, and every £ spent locally directly supports local jobs and many local suppliers.