David Torrance MSP calls out Labour's betrayal of 23,710 WASPI Women in Fife

David Torrance MSP has hit out at the UK Labour government's betrayal of WASPI women as new figures reveal 23,710 women in Fife may have lost out on pension payments.

As a result of the DWP’s failure to inform them of changes to the state pension age, it is estimated that a total of 355,910 women across Scotland did not receive money they were entitled to.

Now, following their electoral victory in July last year, the UK Labour government have reneged on their promise to compensate these women. The SNP however continues to call for the WASPI Women to receive the compensation they deserve, doing so again in a Holyrood debate this week.

Commenting, David Torrance MSP said:

“The Labour government’s betrayal of WASPI women is utterly shameful. I have sat and listened to the heartbreaking stories of women in my constituency and I will not stand for it.

“As many as 23,710 women across Fife have lost out as a result of a UK government mistake - an astounding number of women let down by the UK Labour government.

“For the Labour Party – after mere months in power – to break their promise to compensate these women is wrong and an enormous breach of trust.

“The SNP will continue to campaign alongside the WASPI Women for the compensation they deserve. I urge the Labour government to see sense and u-turn on their decision.”