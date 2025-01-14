David Torrance MSP: Getting the flu jag will protect yourself, your family and the NHS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SNP MSP David Torrance has encouraged all eligible people in his constituency to make sure that they get their winter flu jag to protect them against serious illness.

Scotland had the highest uptake of flu vaccines amongst people over 65 in the UK last winter, with research from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe) showing that 79.8% of people over 65 in Scotland received their winter flu vaccine. This was a higher percentage than in England, Wales or Northern Ireland.

Latest figures show that so far this winter 52.8% of eligible adults in Fife have received their flu and Covid-19 vaccines. People have until 31st March to receive their jags but are being encouraged to book an appointment as soon as possible to protect them against serious illness this winter.

Other eligible groups for the double dose flu and Covid-19 vaccination include pregnant women, people with certain health conditions and frontline health workers. Those entitled to the flu-only vaccination include primary and secondary school pupils, unpaid carers and the homeless.

Residents are being urged to get their winter jabs.

“Getting a flu jag gives you the best possible protection against viruses which are circulating this winter- it offers strong protection against the virus.

“It will reduce your risk of needing to go to hospital with serious illness and help to protect those around you from catching flu and getting ill.

"I encourage everyone in Fife who hasn’t already done so this winter, to check if they are eligible.

“It's the best way to protect yourself and your family from serious illness this winter, but it will also help to reduce the pressure on the NHS over the busy winter period.”