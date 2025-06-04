Dunshalt marks playpark redevelopment with official opening

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie attended the official opening of the redeveloped playpark in Dunshalt on Sunday. The park has been fitted with new play equipment following extensive work and fundraising by the local community.

The equipment in the park, which is the location for the annual village fete, was deemed to have reached the end of its lifespan in 2019. Members of the Dunshalt Community Association met with Fife Council to discuss its future, and began the years-long process to secure a replacement.

Following a community consultation, extensive fundraising efforts were undertaken, including a quiz night, coffee morning, live music night and a craft sale. A large public prize draw attracted significant prizes from a range of organisations and businesses, in addition to personal donations from local residents and local businesses agreeing to sponsor the project. Along with donations from Cupar and Howe of Fife Rotaries, these combined efforts raised £8,000, significantly exceeding the £3,000 target. A further £32,000 raised through grants from Fife Environment Trust and Fife Council.

The redevelopment work was completed last year, but the official opening was delayed because of Storm Bert. Members of the local community joined children, sponsors and guests for the official opening and ribbon cutting.

Dunshalt Community Association trustee Fiona Smith said:

“This has been a major undertaking for a small community. Residents of all ages have been fantastic in their support. With encouragement and advice in overcoming problems along the way, we got there! The community is stronger, and hopefully more ambitious for tackling future challenges.”

“It was wonderful to see the community gathering to celebrate the redeveloped to Dunshalt playpark. The efforts of the community and the contributions from local businesses and organisations are testament to their commitment to the local area and represent a considerable achievement.

“Following extensive engagement and the involvement of young people in planning and design, and after some disruption due to COVID, I was glad to see the new play equipment installed. I hope that it will be enjoyed for many years to come and that the park continues to be a cherished local asset.”