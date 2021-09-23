Editorial Comment: A new sense of vibrancy about Kirkcaldy

Our exclusive story on a proposal for two restaurants and a hotel on the huge gap site where the old Stagecoach bus depot once stood is another potential game-changer.

It doesn’t just bring a prime site back into use.

It doesn’t just transform the gateway to the town and give it a real ‘wow’ factor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Front page of this week's Fife Free Press

It also sends out a very strong and positive message to other developers and investors that this town should be back on their radar.

Getting Kirkcaldy back to that position has been challenging, but things are moving - and happening.

Work done behind the scenes over many months - and, in some cases even longer - is starting to pay off across our town centre.

We know there are still some big empty shops, and buildings which continue to scar the landscape, but they are starting to be pushed out of the picture as new businesses move in, and ambitious plans are cemented in place.

Post-lockdown there is a sense of new vibrancy, all of it underpinned by a raft of proposed developments - some new to the table, others already underway.

Collectively, the message they give is that Kirkcaldy is a place to do business and to invest.

The ‘to do’ list will never fully be ticked off, but, one by one, the bricks of the future are starting to fall into place.

There is much to be confident about.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.