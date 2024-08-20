Fife Greens blast SNP peak rail fares betrayal of workers and climate
Scottish Greens transport spokesperson and MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Mark Ruskell said: “This is deeply disappointing. It is a hammer blow to the many workers all over Scotland who have to travel every day but have no say on when they need to be at work.
“Ending peak rail fares is something that the Scottish Greens pushed hard for alongside rail workers unions and anti-poverty campaigners, and I know many will be angry to see the SNP bringing them back like this.”
Ryan Blackadder of the Fife Greens lamented the impact the decision will have on those in West Fife: “Dunfermline was Europe’s fastest growing towns because of its proximity to Edinburgh and its job and leisure prospects. To make rail travel unaffordable for many commuters and students after a successful near year long trial of halving fare prices is deeply unfair.
“The Transport Secretary claims passenger numbers haven’t increased enough to make the project self-funding in the long term, but her government’s refusal to engage with trade unions has resulted in months of reduced timetables meaning the trial never had a fair chance of success.”
Mr Blackadder added: “Until last year I was a train guard and I know how important affordable and reliable rail services are for workers, for students and for connecting communities. The return of peak time means a return ticket between Dunfermline City and Edinburgh will now cost £13.50 and £12.30 if you travel from Dalgety Bay.”
“Less than twelve months is not enough time to see meaningful long term lifestyle changes where people leave the car at home and take the train every day. Fife’s commuters were just getting started. The impact of this decision on people’s pockets is immediate but the damage caused by failing to protect our environment and reach our Net Zero targets will be irreversible.
“The Fife Greens will continue to champion reopening the railway line between Dunfermline, Alloa and Stirling but what will be the point if no one can afford to use it?”
