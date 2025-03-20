Fife Greens slam council’s consideration of Elon Musk’s Starlink for primary schools

The Fife Greens have criticised Fife Council’s controversial consideration of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service for primary schools across the region.

The Greens argue that public funds should not be used to support companies linked to exploitative labour practices and environmental harm, or those that are spearheaded by someone promoting far right and racist values on a global scale.

The council’s proposals are part of its “Transforming Learning Fife” programme, which will roll out personal digital devices to every pupil from P6 to S6 by 2026. Fife Council has suggested Starlink may be used as a backup connectivity solution in schools with poor mobile coverage.

However, the Fife Greens argue that partnering with Musk’s company risks undermining Scotland’s climate ambitions and ethical procurement standards.

Ryan Blackadder of the Fife Greens, said: “Starlink may promise faster internet, but at what cost? Elon Musk’s empire is built on worker exploitation, environmental destruction, and union-busting.

“Fife Council claims to care about social responsibility, yet they are considering handing over public money to one of the world’s most controversial billionaires. There are better, fairer alternatives that don’t compromise our values.”

Mark Ruskell, Scottish Greens MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, echoed these concerns and is taking action in the Scottish Parliament this week.

“It’s deeply troubling that Fife Council is entertaining the idea of giving Starlink a foothold in our schools. We should be investing in ethical, sustainable infrastructure—not lining the pockets of Elon Musk.

“I’m calling on the Scottish Parliament to divest pension funds from Tesla and any Musk-affiliated companies. Public money must support the public interest and Musk’s brands are becoming increasingly toxic.

Mr Ruskell has lodged a parliamentary question to the parliament’s corporate body this week demanding clarity on parliament pension scheme investments in Tesla and whether ethical procurement policies are being upheld.