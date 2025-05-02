Fife MSP calls for Scottish Government Action on ASB on Buses
During the Scottish Labour debate on abuse of bus drivers last year, Parliament agreed that the Scottish Government should take immediate action and Claire Baker has expressed disappointment that the First Minister was unable to provide detail of any progress.
Claire Baker MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, and Scottish Labour Transport spokesperson, said: “There is no place for antisocial behaviour on public transport and Parliament was clear in its agreement that the Scottish Government should take action, including related to the removal of bus passes from those involved in repeated antisocial behaviour incidents.
“The Scottish Government needs to move forward with the required action to make this happen and it is frustrating that the First Minister was not able to provide any detail of progress being made. I am writing to the Transport Minister to seek an update on what the Scottish Government has been doing to progress this matter and the expected timescale for change.”