Fife MSP's concern for thousands who still have RTS meters

RTS meters will be switched off at the end of June.

I am concerned about anybody in the Kirkcaldy area still relying on older electricity meters which use the Radio Teleswitch Service.

I am urging owners of these meters to replace them before the national switch off on June 30, 2025.

New figures reveal that there are currently almost 7000 RTS meters still in operation in Fife, of which a significant number are in the Kirkcaldy constituency.

Failure to replace these meters could result in difficulties for residents, not only with their electric heating and hot water, but potentially lead to higher bills and a disrupted service.

I want to emphasise the importance for those that might be affected, or thinks they might be affected, in contacting their local electricity supplier as soon as possible.

I am particularly concerned about older and vulnerable residents who might still be unaware of the change that is needed.

Residents can identify these meters by looking for a separate switch box near their meter with a “Radio Teleswitch” label or if it is integrated in the meter it will have a sign saying “radio telemeter” on it.

Residents using electric heating or storage heaters and have Economy 7 or 10 are more likely to have these type of meters.

There will be no cost to any constituents in having old meters replaced by their supplier and this simple change will save a lot of stress down the line. I am also urging the UK Government and Ofgem to immediately delay or guarantee full compensation to consumers ahead of the planned switch off.