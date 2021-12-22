Holding on to light and joy of Christmas

The return to normality feels short-lived - an autumn of going out, going to shows, travelling and socialising - and we can only hope this step back is minimised.

But it feels dark.

The light and joy of Christmas are going to be hard to hold on to for many, many people as they stay away from loved ones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finding the joy of Christmas will be tough for many this year

Our heart goes out to everyone who has had to cancel, or at least curtail, plans to be with family.

Technology certainly allows us to stay in touch virtually, but it is no real substitute for being in the same room, enjoying the company of others, watching young relatives opening their presents and gathering round the table to eat.

Having those precious links broken once more will leave people feeling isolated and lost.

We need to look out for them - to let them know people care.

We can - indeed we must - do that while still minimising our social contact.

Fifers are renowned for taking care of their own, and will do so again.

The community support networks which grew throughout lockdown will be more important than ever.

If you can help - in any way, however small - please do so.

This festive season we need to stay safe, take care of ourselves and each other.

We hope everyone is able to have the best possible Christmas.