I paid my first tourist tax in the UK last week.

I only found out Manchester had brought in the tariff when I arrived at at my hotel reception, ready to check-in.

The extra cost on top of my pre-paid two night stay? £2.40 - or £1.20 per night. To put that into context, I paid almost £9 for a single pint at the Co-Op Live Arena a mere 20 minute walk from my hotel. A Morgans’ rum was £12. That's for a glass – not the bottle.

Manchester’s City Visitor Charge - to give it its Sunday name - raised around £2.8m a year after it was introduced in 2023. The money has been spent on extra street cleaning in the city centre and a marketing campaign to fill hotel rooms in the traditionally lower occupancy months.

Manchester has introduced a tourist tax (Pic: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

Having a shiny new live venue in the Co-Op Live - arguably the dullest corporate name for any venue - brings major bands and stars to the city, and those gigs add another layer to the city’s hospitality sector.

The tourist tax is so small it is almost negligible on any individual, It was taken at reception with a tap of my card and then forgotten about, and provided every penny goes where it is meant to go then I’m pretty chilled about the whole concept.

Tourist taxes are not new. Cities across the globe have been using them as a way of generating revenue which is used to then deal with the impact on services and their infrastructure.

Some are hefty - LA tops the global table with a stonking £31 per night which does add a new dimension to your budgets when planning a trip there. Amsterdam is hovering at around 12.5%, and Paris asks for just under £15 per night which takes a croissant sized bite of your spending money. Venice charges between one and five Euros per day but given the fragility of its city, I’lI gladly pay that. There really is nowhere on earth quite like it.

Fife is currently at the starting point of thinking about a tourist tax which could rake in up to £8million per year if they opt to match the five per cent levy set by Edinburgh.

Any charge is several years away - councillors are already repeating the “nothing has been decided” line and blaming the media for perhaps suggesting otherwise, which I don’t think it did. That perhaps underlines the pressure coming via many questions on how any tax would work.

The devil, as always, is in the detail.

Fife is to appoint an officer who will be charged with delivering a paper that provides all the answers for councillors who already have plenty of questions. Good luck to the person seconded to that role.

If it follows Edinburgh’s model, it could raise £8million. That would be a massive boost to our tourism sector, but that money cannot just be ring fenced for the well known parts - it has to work for the whole of the region, even the places tourists don’t visit.

We also have to be imaginative and bold when it comes to using the money. Think how that money could underpin events and festivals that bring more people to Fife - imagine Langtoun Fest with an actual budget and how that could have a huge impact across Kirkcaldy? We don’t need to be greedy either when it comes to setting a tax - make it reasonable, show what it delivers, and many questions will gradually wither.