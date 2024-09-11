Jenny Gilruth MSP Column

POLITICAL SUBMISSION - This item has been submitted by Jenny Gilruth MSP, Scottish Nationalist Party.

Support Available to Help with Costs for Families

As we move into autumn months and children return to school, It’s important for parents and carers to know there is support on hand to help with costs for families.

The Scottish Government provides a number of grants, including the School Clothing Grant and the Best Start Grant. When your child reaches primary school age, you can apply for the School Age Payment, which is a one-off payment of £314.45 per child to help with expenses associated with starting school. Additionally, depending on benefit entitlement, you may be able to access £120 per child of primary school age and £150 per child of secondary school age to cover costs for your child’s clothing and shoes via the School Clothing Grant. I know this financial assistance will be welcome news to many families across the constituency. On a local level in the, it’s been good to see a donate and swap exchange system for school clothing established at the Rothes Halls in Glenrothes, allowing parents to access uniform for their children without cost. Additionally, Glenrothes Strollers football club will be introducing their cosy coat collection facility, where you can donate or exchange coats with no charge.

Recently I paid a visit to the Café Inc team in Kennoway, who have been providing free lunches to children and families throughout the summer months. The Scottish Government is the only part of the U.K. to still provide families with extra financial help during the school holidays through the holiday hunger programme, with over £20m being provided to local authorities in this financial year to help support families - including here in Fife.

Being out and about in the constituency is the highlight of my week as an MSP. I was pleased to be invited along to the Auchmuty Learning Centre to hear about the fantastic work of the Youth Auchmuty Project (YAP) and the positive impact it continues to have on our local young people. Supported with funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, the project has delivered a series of initiatives such as their P7 transition programme and community youth work to benefit children and adolescents in the local area. Organisations like YAP serve an important role for children’s wellbeing, and I am grateful for their efforts to provide support to those who need it most.

I anticipate a busy few weeks of engagements as the new parliamentary term begins with the commencement of the Programme for Government, however my team and I will be on hand to help should you need my assistance as your local MSP.