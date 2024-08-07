Jenny Gilruth MSP: Summer Recess 2024

Summer Recess 2024

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer recess is one of the best times of year for MSPs, as it’s the time we get the most opportunity to spend in our constituencies.

This summer has been no exception. Ahead of Scotland Loves Local Week and Small Business Saturday, I have been promoting the importance of supporting local businesses by visiting owners across the constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Glenrothes, I met with Jo at Fennes Jewellery to learn more about her small business, which is also part of the Fife-wide gift card initiative scheme. At the other end of the constituency, I paid a visit to Jane’s at Nineteen for a tour of their premises and to purchase some of the lovely gift items they have for sale, and to the Lundin Link’s Coffee Company for some refreshments.

Jenny Gilruth MSP. Pic: Wikimedia.

It is great to see how busy this part of Fife is during the summer months, as many tourists arrive in the area for a day out at the beach or to partake in the annual Largo Art’s Week.

The warm summer months also present an opportunity to get involved in more sporty activities.

Recently, I met with coach Stuart and the Largo Lions team at the Largo Cricket Club, who showed me about their grounds, which has stunning views out onto the Forth, and detailed their fundraising efforts for a new pavilion for their members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also invited me to put my cricket skills to the test and join the junior team’s training session – they certainly didn’t go easy on me as I was pitted against Scotland’s next generation of athletes.

I have also started my summer surgery tour, meeting with constituents to offer advice and support on various different issues.

So far, I have held sessions in Glenrothes, Thornton, Upper Largo, Lundin Links, and Kennoway. As casework is the heart of my job as an MSP, it is always good to meet with constituents face-to-face.

Details of my surgeries for the rest of the summer recess are available online at my website, via my social media accounts or by contacting my constituency office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m looking forward to meeting with as many constituents, organisations, and businesses as possible throughout the rest of the summer.

If you need my assistance as your MSP, please don't hesitate to get in touch with my team at the local office in Markinch.