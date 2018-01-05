Let’s make Twixmas in Kirkcaldy an annual event

If there was an award for civic endeavour, then the 2018 title would surely have been claimed already.

If there was an award for civic endeavour, then the 2018 title would surely have been claimed already.

Storm Dylan blew in and came close to wrecking the town’s first Hogmanay celebrations in 17 years.

The marquee in the Town Square was badly damaged with several panels mangled by the sheer force of the wind.

To have not only repaired the damage, but done so in such a short timescale is something worth praising.

So, take a bow, all who rolled up their sleeves and made sure this party was not going to be blown away at the last minute.

To have lost the 2017 Hogmanay event would have been soul destroying for all who worked so hard to make it happen.

Tickets had been sold, all the acts were arriving, and the show was the highlight of the first Twixmas festival.

The hugely positive feedback from the event – indeed all the shows staged across the three days – was good to hear.

The aim now must be to establish Twixmas as THE big event in Fife for this time of year.

Once all the wash-up meetings have been done, the goal must be to see how it can be expanded, developed and improved.

What big names can be brought to town?

What shows can be added? And what do people want from a festival perfectly placed between Christmas and New Year?

The first year of any new initiative is always a learning curve – and often a steep one at that – but we are confident any lessons learned from Hogmanay 2017 will go into making the 2018 event even better.

Kirkcaldy deserves such a big-scale event after so many years of nothing.

So let’s make sure this isn’t a one-off.

Let’s plan ahead, and plan early for 12 months hence.

If the Lang Toun’s Hogmanay can withstand Storm Dylan, then it can handle anything.