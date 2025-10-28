Local MP encourages people to nominate local businesses for Countryside Alliance Awards 2026

The Countryside Alliance Awards 2026 are now open for nominations and Wendy Chamberlain MP is calling on local people to get involved and put forward the businesses, pubs and community heroes who make North East Fife special.

Affectionately known as the “Rural Oscars”, these annual awards celebrate the very best of rural life: from village shops and family butchers to community pubs, farm shops and innovative rural enterprises. Nominated by the public, the awards give recognition to the people and businesses who go above and beyond for their communities and keep the countryside thriving.

Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “These awards are a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on the businesses and people in North East Fife who work tirelessly to support our rural communities – last year, Balgove Larder and Bowhouse were both finalists.

“Whether it’s a brilliant local pub, a hardworking village shop, or an inspiring rural enterprise, I know we have so much to be proud of here.

Wendy Chamberlain speaks on a Countryside Alliance Panel at Liberal Democrat conference.

“I encourage everyone to get nominating – let’s celebrate our rural champions and see if we can bring a national title back home.”

Nominations are open until Friday 12 December. Regional finalists will be selected before national winners are crowned at a prestigious House of Lords reception in summer 2026.

Sarah Lee, Director of Policy and Campaigns at the Countryside Alliance, said: “Rural Britain runs on the dedication and resilience of its small businesses. They are not just shops or pubs - they are lifelines, where friendships are formed, traditions are kept alive and communities are sustained. The Countryside Alliance Awards are about recognising those contributions and telling a positive story about the countryside to the whole nation.

“It takes just a few minutes to nominate, but your support can make a lasting difference for the businesses and people you value most.”

Award categories for 2026 include:

Local Food Award

Village Shop/Post Office Award

Rural Enterprise Award

Butcher Award

Rural Pub Award

Clarissa Dickson Wright Award

To make a nomination, visit: www.countryside-alliance.org/awards