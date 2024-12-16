MSP Jenny Gilruth reflects on the festive season

2024 has flown by, and soon we will be celebrating Christmas. As ever, it has been very positive to see that towns and villages across the constituency are putting in the effort to get us all into the Christmas spirit.

I was pleased to attend the Christmas light switch on event in Thornton, organised by the local community council with music provided by the Tullis Russel Band. I know that Leven didn’t let bad weather get in the way of putting on another spectacular event with a host of singers and dancers spreading festive cheer along the High Street.

There are lots of events across Mid Fife and Glenrothes, with Christmas Markets recently held in Glenrothes, Kennoway and Leven. I hope that folk also had a chance to visit Glenrothes Foodbank’s Christmas Craft Fair to pick up some locally made gifts in support of an important cause. Coming up this Saturday the 21st is the Breakfast at the North Pole event in the Rothes Halls, involving a scavenger hunt and crafts, as well as the annual Christmas Shindig at Action Zone on Leven Promenade.

On Monday I had the delight of attending Kinglassie Primary School to announce the winner of my annual Christmas card competition. Kinglassie’s Primary 7 class have been busy drawing some wonderful designs based on the theme of ‘Kingla-sleigh.’ I was impressed with the entries I received and choosing a winner was very difficult indeed!

While Christmas is cause for celebration for many, it can also be a challenging time of the year. There are plenty of charities doing crucial work in the constituency which I would encourage folk to consider donating what they can to. Fife Gingerbread’s Heat and Eat Appeal and Fife Women’s’ Aid’s Christmas Appeal will both help to provide safe, warm, and healthy homes for those who need it this festive season.

I was more than happy for my office to be a drop-off point for ADTRA’s Christmas Toy Appeal, and I would encourage constituents to consider donating to their fundraiser to help support the replacement of the community bus.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of my constituents a very Merry Christmas and I hope that this can be a time of rest, reflection, and celebration for everyone across the Mid Fife and Glenrothes constituency.