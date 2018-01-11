Opinion: This isn’t what ScotRail passengers paid for

We are now approaching Inverkeithing station, would all passengers be aware – ScotRail control room has decided this train will become an express service and won’t stop at Aberdour, Kinghorn or Burntisland. Please alight here and report to the office for further information ...

The announcement came shortly before Christmas on a cold Monday evening, and it meant a number of commuters having no alternative but to get off and wait to see how ScotRail planned to get them home.

This wasn’t what they paid for.

Delays and cancellations are part of a commuters’ life – things happen beyond anyone’s control – but to have your journey thrown into chaos when stations are suddenly skipped is not acceptable.

Fife commuters deserve better from ScotRail.

Tales of overcrowding are all too wearily exchanged on platforms and in cramped carriages.

Now they have to contend the culture of station skipping where the control room decides to miss out regular stopping points once the journey is underway.

Anecdotally it seems to be a growing problem – it is certainly one which leaves passengers frustrated, if not angry, as their commute is suddenly interrupted and they are left at a station miles from home.

Whether ScotRail funds taxi rides home, or puts on buses, the end result is hassle for passengers.

Is that really the best we can do in 2017?

The costs of rail travel have just risen once again, and Fifers already pay more per rail mile than the rest of Scotland – another issue that must be addressed.

So, it is time for ScotRail’s senior management team to tackle the policy of station skipping.

And if they cannot – or will not – sort it out, then ther Scottish Government must step in and resolve it.