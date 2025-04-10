Over 3000 violent incidents in Fife schools so far this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has today highlighted shocking rates of school violence as new research by the Scottish Liberal Democrats revealed that there have been 3000 violent incidents reported in schools in Fife so far during this school year.

Scottish Liberal Democrats asked every local authority how many violent incidents have been reported in primary and secondary schools. Of the 30 councils which replied, the new figures show:

There have been 24,387 violent incidents reported in this school year so far;

There were a record-breaking 40,382 violent incidents reported last year (2023/24).

The Scottish Government launched its Relationships and Behaviour in Schools National Action Plan 2024-2027 at the start of this school year.

Chamberlain says: “Pupils shouldn’t be going to school afraid. Teachers deserve to know this government has their back."

Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “Since the launch of the Netflix drama Adolescence, everybody is talking about the challenges young people face like violence in schools, the rise of toxic misogynists like Andrew Tate and online bullying.

“It isn’t just a drama, it’s happening here and now in North East Fife too.

“Last summer, the Scottish Government published a new action plan. It aimed to make pupils and staff feel safe and supported.

“However, figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats show there have been over 3000 violent incidents reported in schools in Fife in the months since the action plan was revealed.

“Pupils shouldn’t be going to school afraid. Teachers deserve to know this government has their back. Ministers need to demonstrate that their plan is having an effect, but we also need investment in educational psychologists to help deal with the underlying causes of violence.”