Protect agriculture funding, Rennie tells government
The UK Government announced in its October budget that it would end the ring-fencing of agricultural funding to the devolved governments, including Scotland’s £620 million share. Instead the funding is now included in the general funding allocated to the Scottish Government, meaning that ministers could choose to spend it on other areas.
The NFUS has called for the Scottish Government to commit to spending the £620 million entirely on agricultural support and rural development. Willie Rennie made questioned Jim Fairlie on the issue in a question session today.
Speaking in the Holyrood chamber, Willie Rennie said:
“The minister has [previously] said quite clearly that the £620 million allocation in the UK budget is inadequate. So I assume that means that the Scottish Government is committed to spending at least every single penny of that agricultural funding allocation on agriculture every year.”
In response agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said that the government could not give “guaranteed multi-annual funding”, but added that they “can give the guarantee of the funding that we have in any individual year”.
Willie Rennie later added:
“I was disappointed that the minister couldn’t give a more direct answer and guarantee that the Scottish Government will spend every penny which it receives for agriculture on agriculture. The SNP have form in raiding agriculture budgets to make up shortfalls elsewhere.
“They need to demonstrate to farmers that they are not being taken for granted. Many are already hard-pressed and they deserve as much certainty as possible. Ministers should be doing everything in their power to give that.”