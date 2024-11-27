Protect agriculture funding, Rennie tells government

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie today questioned agriculture minister Jim Fairlie over the ring-fencing of agriculture funding. He called for the SNP government to commit to passing on agricultural funding in full.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Government announced in its October budget that it would end the ring-fencing of agricultural funding to the devolved governments, including Scotland’s £620 million share. Instead the funding is now included in the general funding allocated to the Scottish Government, meaning that ministers could choose to spend it on other areas.

The NFUS has called for the Scottish Government to commit to spending the £620 million entirely on agricultural support and rural development. Willie Rennie made questioned Jim Fairlie on the issue in a question session today.

Speaking in the Holyrood chamber, Willie Rennie said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willie Rennie MSP

“The minister has [previously] said quite clearly that the £620 million allocation in the UK budget is inadequate. So I assume that means that the Scottish Government is committed to spending at least every single penny of that agricultural funding allocation on agriculture every year.”

In response agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said that the government could not give “guaranteed multi-annual funding”, but added that they “can give the guarantee of the funding that we have in any individual year”.

Willie Rennie later added:

“I was disappointed that the minister couldn’t give a more direct answer and guarantee that the Scottish Government will spend every penny which it receives for agriculture on agriculture. The SNP have form in raiding agriculture budgets to make up shortfalls elsewhere.

“They need to demonstrate to farmers that they are not being taken for granted. Many are already hard-pressed and they deserve as much certainty as possible. Ministers should be doing everything in their power to give that.”