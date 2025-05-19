Recent crash highlights fatality fears at dangerous Freuchie junction
Councillor Gary Holt, a Freuchie resident, and MSP Willie Rennie expressed deep concern over the escalating accidents and persistent delays at the junction. The crash on Sunday, 11th of May, underscores the daily dangers faced by road users.
Mr Rennie wrote to Transport Scotland earlier this year to ask why work on signalising the junction had not yet begun, despite previously being told that it would start in early 2025. In response, Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said that: “Transport Scotland anticipates being in a position to provide an update in early May 2025 on the design, land purchase and budget availability.”
Cllr Holt said: "The situation here is worsening, with more accidents and significant delays. The crash on the 11th of May is a stark reminder of the danger and how close we came to a tragedy. As a resident, I see the risks daily. We have a clear solution – a controlled crossing and traffic lights – but work by Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government has been unnecessarily slow.
"My fear, shared locally, is that it's only a matter of time before a fatality occurs if this work isn't done soon. We cannot wait for a tragedy. This recent accident must be a wake-up call."
Holt also highlighted the long history of inaction: "Freuchie has been waiting for something to be done for over 20 years – right back to when I was still a child. Enough is enough. Something needs to be done now."
Willie Rennie added: "The delay in delivering these essential safety measures is unacceptable, especially after the recent crash. The increasing danger is clear. Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government must prioritise the safety of those using the A92. Their delay is putting lives at risk.
“The transport secretary indicated to me previously that there would be an update on progress by now. I am seeking a meeting to understand how much progress has been made and to urge the government to act as soon as possible.”
Councillor Holt and Willie Rennie are calling on Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government to carry out plans for a signalised crossroads for the A92 Freuchie junction as soon as possible.