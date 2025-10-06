Richard Baker MP: Challenge Poverty Week - 'the sheer task of redressing the scales is daunting'

Nelson Mandela once said: “Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice.”

But, as we mark Challenge Poverty Week, the sheer task of redressing the scales here in the UK is daunting: child poverty has increased by 700,000 since 2010, with over four million children now affected and 800,000 children using foodbanks to eat.

This is a shameful stain on our society, and – as many readers of a certain age will recall – it wasn’t always as bad as this.

History is everything, so bear with me. Child poverty rates were comparatively lower during the ‘60s and ‘70s, at fewer than one in five children, but rose dramatically under Thatcher in the ‘80s to reach more than one in three children by the time Labour won in 1997.

Richard Baker, MP for Glenrothes and Mid Fife

Gordon Brown committed himself to the task of eradicating child poverty within a generation, by growing the economy and making work pay, creating the National Minimum Wage and Working Tax Credits.

And his plan was working: by 2010, the number of children in relative poverty had reduced by 600,000 whilst the number in absolute poverty after housing costs reduced by 2.2 million.

The job wasn’t meant to end there, but under the Tories progress unravelled thanks to their austerity drive, a series of structural changes to the social security system, a lack of economic growth and consequent wage stagnation, and an increase in insecure work. Not forgetting, more recently, the impacts of COVID and the cost-of-living crisis.

Labour’s back, and we know tackling poverty – and a whole host of other issues which underpin it – is an urgent priority. There’s no denying we’ve inherited a monumental task.

We’ve made a start. Last year’s autumn budget raised the National Living Wage by 6.7 per cent and delivered a record rise in the minimum wage for 18-20 year-olds. We also delivered a long-overdue rise in pension payments to former miners – 849 miners in my constituency alone – and, looking ahead, the full state pension will also rise by up to £570 next year. Meanwhile, our Employment Rights Bill is again strengthening workers’ rights, to make work pay – again.

The UK Government’s Child Poverty Strategy is expected to be published soon and will explore all available levers, including the two-child limit and reforms to social security, to tackle the root causes of child poverty.

Any changes will take time to bed in; we know we’ll depend on partnerships with third-sector organisations tackling poverty every day on the frontline, including formidable charities here, such as Fife Gingerbread and the Cottage Centre.

And let’s not forget Gordon Brown continues to work behind the scenes, convincing Amazon in Dunfermline to donate surplus goods to families in need – a pilot project so successful, it’s been rolled out across the UK.

But key too is the Scottish Government; a government which was delivered an additional £1.5 billion from Westminster in 2024/25 and £3.4 billion this financial year, the largest block grant in history. Political mud-slinging won’t help eradicate poverty, a UK Government properly funding devolved nations does. Let’s hope Scottish Ministers now choose wisely in delivering for the services they are responsible for.

Time, as it tends to do, will tell.