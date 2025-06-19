Scottish Government quizzed on Fife College funding

By Claire Baker MSP
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 14:32 BST
Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker has pressed the Scottish Government on the new funding arrangements for colleges and the impacts for Fife College. During General Questions in the Scottish Parliament Claire Baker highlighted that Fife College was facing a real terms reduction in its teaching budget on top of the longer term reduction it has faced to core funding.

She said the changes to funding arrangements meant Fife College was losing out and was facing potential impacts for staffing and teaching, noting that College Principal Jim Metcalfe had called the situation “clearly precipitous”.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education was also asked about potential for additional funding options that could help the college balance the funding reduction.

MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said: “Regardless of how the Scottish Government tries to frame this funding settlement, it is clear that Fife College is losing out. The so-called increase in teaching funding is a real terms cut that is below inflation and compares unfavourably with other colleges.

“It comes on top of a longer real terms reduction in the college’s core budget of close to 20% and creates an immediate challenge that could have serious impacts for provision in our Fife communities.

“Fife College educates 20,000 students across its sites and makes a vital contribution to local communities and our economy. The Scottish Government needs to recognise the position the College is being put in by this settlement.”

On the potential for a funding option that could recognises the delivery of courses that are linked to local and national economic need, Claire Baker added: “It is unfortunate that the Scottish Government has not been able to provide any further information on whether this will be taken forward. I would urge the Minister to accelerate work in this area in the hope that Fife College is able to access support to help balance the funding reduction.”

