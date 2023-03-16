There are so many amazing parts of my job that it is simply impossible to choose just one. I love helping others, giving a voice to those who would otherwise go unheard, and standing up for those in difficult situations.

Building a better and more progressive future for Scotland is my passion.

It may sound surprising to some, but one thing that has never become ordinary or commonplace for me is walking through the doors of our Scottish Parliament.

David Torrance welcomes pupils to the Scottish Parliament

Twelve years may have passed since I had the privilege of doing so for the first time, but walking into that spectacular building continues to excite, humble, and inspire me every single day.

Constructed from a mixture of steel, oak, and granite it was designed to mirror the landscape and it does look as though it is “growing out of the land”.

I have welcomed many groups, schools and families to Parliament over the years, and as we return to normal after the pandemic, it has been great to organise these visits once again.

Over the last couple of months, Levenmouth Academy, Kirkcaldy High School and the Curnie Club are just some of the groups that have made the journey through to Edinburgh to take a tour of Holyrood and watch Parliamentary business take place.

I thoroughly enjoy these visits, watching how people, young and old, react to the architecture, design features, artwork and the landscaping for the first time is remarkable, letting me see the building through fresh eyes every time.

I have welcomed hundreds of people to Holyrood and I can tell you that everyone reacts differently, each taking away something very different from the experience.

The building is of enormous symbolic and cultural significance and its openness to the public is an integral part of our culture.

It represents the democratic freedom of the people of Scotland while the nature of the space inside reflects the Scottish Parliament’s values of transparency, accessibility, and equal opportunity.

It is YOUR building; it belongs to every person living in Scotland.