Seagull menace: It's time we all stopped feeding the birds

More complaints are generated here than in any other Fife town, but a solution seems as far off as ever.

A pilot project in Inverkeithing generated some impressive results, but it won’t be rolled out.

A private contractor was hired to remove nests and eggs throughout the breeding season, and that led to an 86 per cent reduction in nests resulting in chicks, with a corresponding reduction in the aggressive behaviour associated with parent gulls.

But it came some serious buy-in - residents in the estate all paid in £30 each per year to fund the role.

And therein lies the problem.

People see this as a ‘council issue’ - but it isn’t - and unless we are also willing to pay up, such schemes can’t be delivered.

We know the perils of the nesting season - the overly aggressive behaviour of gulls, and the noise which can cause serious disturbance.

We all also know there is a simple solution.Stop feeding the damned birds!

Gulls are part of living in a coastal town, but far too many people scatter bread and crumbs without thinking about the consequences.

Put those foods into a sealed bin and the gulls will go elsewhere.

Businesses and retailers have a duty to ensure their waste is properly tied up, and the council has a responsibility to make sure the bags are all removed promptly.