Seagull menace: It's time we all stopped feeding the birds
It seems as though everyone in Kirkcaldy has a story about being dive-bombed by seagulls.
More complaints are generated here than in any other Fife town, but a solution seems as far off as ever.
A pilot project in Inverkeithing generated some impressive results, but it won’t be rolled out.
A private contractor was hired to remove nests and eggs throughout the breeding season, and that led to an 86 per cent reduction in nests resulting in chicks, with a corresponding reduction in the aggressive behaviour associated with parent gulls.
Read More
But it came some serious buy-in - residents in the estate all paid in £30 each per year to fund the role.
And therein lies the problem.
People see this as a ‘council issue’ - but it isn’t - and unless we are also willing to pay up, such schemes can’t be delivered.
We know the perils of the nesting season - the overly aggressive behaviour of gulls, and the noise which can cause serious disturbance.
We all also know there is a simple solution.Stop feeding the damned birds!
Gulls are part of living in a coastal town, but far too many people scatter bread and crumbs without thinking about the consequences.
Put those foods into a sealed bin and the gulls will go elsewhere.
Businesses and retailers have a duty to ensure their waste is properly tied up, and the council has a responsibility to make sure the bags are all removed promptly.
There is much we can all do to effect change.