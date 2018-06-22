The unique spirit at every Race For Life

The days when we referred to the Big C in hushed voices are, thankfully, long a thing of the past.

We now talk openly about cancer, understand more about it, and provide the support necessary as more and more people live longer – and live well – with it.

The illness, which now touches so many families across Fife, has an increasingly long tail as medicines, diet and good mental health combine to tackle the worst of its effects.

But cancer does change lives.

Every single person taking part in this weekend’s Race For Life events at Beveridge Park will surely stop, pause and take a moment to remember those they are running for.

Relatives and close friends they have lost.

People they know living with cancer.

Their own journey from diagnosis to treatment.

The messages written on the race numbers pinned on every jersey are profoundly moving – they alone make this event stand apart from every other fun run.

And then there is the cameraderie; a sense of unity and genuinely love for all who take part regardles sof fitness levels.

Some run, some walk, some take as long as they need to follow the path as it climbs high round the back of the park.

And the moment they cross the finish line is something very special.

Our front page is a salute to everyone taking part this weekend.

We hope the weather is kind and that people turn out to support an event that is something rather special.

From the buzz of the warm-up to the hugs at the end, it will be a remarkable weekend for all as the town’s park is turned pink for 48 hours. Runners have raised tens of thousands of pounds at the Kirkcaldy event over the years.

This weekend spirits, and indeed the total amount raised, will soar.