“Time for a fair deal for farmers” - Chamberlain backs Food Supply Chain Fairness Bill

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has today announced her support for the Food Supply Chain Fairness Bill, to support farmers and deliver fairer prices for farm produce.

The Food Supply Chain Fairness Bill, introduced in Parliament on Wednesday March 19 by Rural Affairs Select Committee Chair Alistair Carmichael MP, would introduce a range of provisions to get fairer prices for farmers and food producers across the UK, including strengthening the Groceries Code Adjudicator in terms of remit and resources, supporting greater public procurement of locally produced food, and enhanced origin labelling requirements.

The Bill has been developed in discussion with farming and rural organisations including the National Farmers’ Union, the Country Land and Business Association, the Tenant Farmers’ Association, the Countryside Alliance and Scottish Land and Estates.

Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to support the Food Supply Chain Fairness Bill in support of price fairness for farmers and food producers. It is time for a fair deal for farmers.

“This Bill is about supporting my local farmers and food producers in North East Fife, but it is also ultimately about supporting consumers across the UK too.

“The supermarkets have taken advantage of their market dominance for too long, and that is not working for everyday people. If we want strong and vibrant rural communities in this country, then we need a fair deal and fair prices for farmers and food producers.

“I know that this is an issue which matters to people in North East Fife and to the national farming unions and other rural organisations. The Groceries Code Adjudicator has done important work since it was created, but it needs to have a stronger voice to get fair prices and protect food producers and consumers. We also need stronger public procurement and food labelling rules to support locally-produced food.

“This is an opportunity for a fairer deal where it really matters to our communities – I hope that the government will engage with this Bill constructively to deliver on these goals.”

Orkney and Shetland MP and Chair of the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee, Alistair Carmichael, said: “I am grateful to everyone who has agreed to support the Food Supply Chain Fairness Bill, representing all sides of Parliament and all corners of the United Kingdom. That goes to show just how broad the interest is in these issues and why the government should take the campaign seriously.

“MPs, farming unions and rural organisations from across the country are coming together to support fairer prices for farm produce – a sign of the growing momentum behind the Food Supply Chain Fairness Bill. I hope that more colleagues across Parliament will come out to back the Bill in the days and weeks to come.”