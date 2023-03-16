Volunteers Green, Kirkcaldy

Its role in the town’s history has to be respected, and while it may be under used it is not unloved - and those who do use the green space are forthright in their view that the peace and calm it offers must not be diluted.

There is a discussion to be had on how we acknowledge its past, and manage its present use while also opening it up to a different future as the town centre changes to embrace more residential and recreation while protecting the retail that remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers Green does often feel forgotten.

It could be our own miniature version of Slessor Gardens in Dundee, or even Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh - a rare green space in the heart of the town where people can cross the road and step into a completely different environment.

The gates need to be open and a sense of welcome created through good design and use of open space.

But the brief handed to architects has to be clear - the town centre values and cherishes what it has at Volunteers’ Green. Any vision that follows must stem from that, and any additions or innovations added sympathetically; a sensory garden for example to make the green even more accessible to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The civic society’s sharp criticism of the preparatory work done is a reminder that these projects only prevail with the support of the people.