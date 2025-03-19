Wendy Chamberlain MP advocates for local services

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, raises the importance of local services ensuring that there are local services is essential because our communities rely on them.

This week, during a debate on step-free access at train stations, I raised the accessibility issues at Leuchars Train Station. I have been asking for the Station to be considered for accessibility funding for the last three years and I’m disappointed to see it left out of consideration so far. During a debate on step-free access, I asked the Minister for an urgent update on the future of the Access for All Scheme, which is meant to provide funding to improve accessibility at train stations and await this update. In addition, I’ll continue to call for the Scottish Government to include Leuchars in any access recommendations it makes to the UK Government. Leuchars is North East Fife’s busiest station and it needs the same lift access as our new stations at Leven and Cameronbridge.

I know that many also rely on postal services, whether it be for sending important documents, or as part of a business. The loss of several post offices in recent years have had a severe impact on some communities. This has been further exacerbated by the recent announcement of the closure of the Royal Mail Delivery Office in Anstruther. One constituent has written to me to explain that the decision will mean the closure of her own small business, and I know that other constituents are worried about collecting mail.

The same can be said for access to cash, something I have been campaigning on for some time. This has included an FCA visit to Cupar to see the direct impact of bank closures on local high streets and their small businesses. Many businesses still rely on cash depositing services, as well as those personal banking customers who prefer physical services. The figure for North East Fife is now 8.6 ATMs per 10,000 residents and there are only two banking premises beyond St Andrews – both Nationwide.

Wendy Chamberlain MP and Willie Rennie MSP visiting Anstruther Royal Mail in December 2024

I was pleased to see that Anstruther was assessed to have gaps in cash access, meaning that additional provision will now be put in place, but I’m disappointed that recent assessments of both Cupar and Leven had no additional requirements. With the experience of cash shortages at ATMs in Cupar during the election last year, I’m clear that we need to ensure face to face services are prioritised and protected and will be continuing to campaign accordingly.