Wendy Chamberlain MP calls for parliamentary vote on UK-US deal.

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has called for a vote in Parliament following the agreement of a UK-US deal.

The deal does not remove all tariffs previously imposed by Donald Trump, but instead achieves reductions on tariffs on some British industries. The full details of the deal are yet to be published, however negotiations are continuing on many other issues such as taxes on US tech barons and online safety protections for children.

The Government has also failed to commit to a vote on any agreement, meaning Parliament might not get a say on the deal.

Responding to the agreement, Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife, Wendy Chamberlain, said: “The devil will be in the detail when it comes to this trade deal, especially when working with someone as unreliable as Donald Trump. The only thing we really know is that Trump’s tariff barriers, impacting businesses and people’s pay packets here in North East Fife, are still in place and causing immense damage.

“People in North East Fife deserve to know just how they will be impacted by this, and the Government should immediately publish the details of this agreement. The Government’s failure to commit to a vote and give Parliament a say means that people in our area will also lose their voice when it comes to this deal. That’s not right - the Government needs to ensure Parliament has a vote.

“This morning, I met with farmers who expressed their concerns about the impact the trade deal will have in terms of beef and ethanol.

“I know that there are also wider concerns about online safety laws being undermined, and taxes for US tech barons being cut. These concerns are compounded by Trump’s history of breaking his word and ripping up trade deals on a whim.”

