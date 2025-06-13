Wendy Chamberlain MP marks five years since start of Covid-19 Pandemic in Parliament

Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife, Wendy Chamberlain, has spoken in Parliament to mark five years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling for greater intergovernmental cooperation and a renewed commitment to learning the lessons of the crisis.

Reflecting on her experience as a newly elected MP in early 2020, Chamberlain acknowledged the profound disruption caused by the pandemic, just three months after entering Parliament, and highlighted the lasting pain for the families of over 200,000 people who lost their lives in the UK.

Chamberlain also emphasised the importance of cross-party working in Parliament and noted how the Covid restrictions diminished this essential part of democratic functioning. She paid tribute to the staff of the House of Commons who helped ensure Parliament could continue to sit during the pandemic.

She went on to raise concerns about the confusion caused by the divergence of public health rules between the four nations as the pandemic progressed. While initial coordination between the UK and devolved governments was strong, Chamberlain said the lack of sustained four-nation decision-making led to unnecessary complexity and uncertainty.

Wendy Chamberlain MP speaking in the Chamber as Covid restrictions began to ease.

Chamberlain concluded by calling for improved intergovernmental cooperation, especially when different policy responses are needed in different parts of the UK.

Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “Every day as I arrive at Parliament, I pass the Covid Memorial Wall, a daily, poignant reminder of the cruel and terrifying nature of the pandemic and the lives lost.

“For me, coming into Parliament just before Covid hit meant that I saw first-hand how the institution was diminished during that time. Cross-party relationships are vital to our democracy, and it took losing them to understand their true value.

“I’m pleased we’ve seen some improvement in intergovernmental working since, but we must do more to ensure that different responses are coordinated, clear, and based on shared understanding and purpose.”