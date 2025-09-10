Wendy Chamberlain MP presses Government on impact of National Insurance increases on part-time hospitality workers

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has called on the UK Government to take urgent action to support the hospitality sector, warning that National Insurance (NI) increases announced in last year’s budget are hitting both businesses and part-time workers hard.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Chamberlain highlighted how local hospitality businesses in North East Fife have contacted her directly, and in some cases shared with their customers, the real impact of rising costs.

Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “The National Insurance increases at last year’s budget not only increased National Insurance, but they also impacted on part-time workers, many of whom the hospitality industry rely on.

“In North East Fife, I’ve had hospitality companies write directly to me, but also start to share with their customers the real impact of the cost increases that they are seeing. Does the Minister agree with me that there has been an impact on hospitality, and will he commit to ensuring that the Chancellor delivers a hospitality-friendly budget come the autumn?”

The Minister acknowledged the concerns and confirmed that the Government will be holding discussions with UK Hospitality this week and would provide further details on business rate changes in the upcoming Budget.

Speaking after the exchange, Wendy Chamberlain MP said: “Hospitality is a vital part of North East Fife’s economy, from our restaurants and cafes to hotels and pubs. These businesses rely heavily on part-time workers, and the Government’s changes to National Insurance have made life more difficult for both employers and employees.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, Ministers must listen to the sector and deliver a hospitality-friendly budget this autumn. Without action, we risk pushing more local businesses to the brink and undermining a sector that is central to our economy and communities.”